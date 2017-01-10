Gates open on Sacramento Weir as soaking rain falls and snow pummels Sierra

Here’s the latest on the Sacramento area storms on Tuesday.
Current Sacramento traffic conditions | Current Sacramento area weather
Forecast calls for heavy rain in Sacramento
6:50 a.m.:
Another Pacific storm is moving across the area on Tuesday, dropping more rain on Sacramento.
Wind and rain have increased across interior Northern California. The National Weather Service is predicting precipitation will continue in the Sacramento region throughout the day. A wind warning is expected for after 10 a.m., as gusts reach as high as 43 mph.
The NWS is predicting up to two inches of rain in the valley and 3-to-6 inches of rain in the foothills.
After the break in the storms in Monday, widespread small river and stream flooding will become more of a possibility tonight, according to the weather service.
Here comes the next #AtmosphericRiver! Continued flooding, Sierra blizzards, and strong winds today into Wednesday #cawx #CAStorm #CAFlood pic.twitter.com/UD7b0FmqQZ— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 10, 2017
⛔ CLOSED: Westbound at Truckee— Interstate 80 Tahoe (@i80chains) January 10, 2017
CLOSED: Eastbound at Colfax
CLOSED: Eastbound at Drum
CLOSED: Westbound at CA / NV Stateline
EAST(R2
The detailed forecast for the Sacramento region for the next couple of days from the NWS:
Tuesday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 54. Windy, with a south southeast wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers likely after 10pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 47. Windy, with a south wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Weir opens for first time in decade
6:15 a.m.:
Seven gates on the Sacramento Weir opened Tuesday morning to relieve pressure on levees downstream.
Department of Water Resources crews opened seven gates between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. The opening of the weir has not happened in at least a decade.
The worst of the storms is over. Here’s what’s next for California
“The gates popped right open,” said DWR spokesman Chris Orrock. “A couple of them stuck a little bit to start with but they had no problems getting them open.”
It is possible that more gates could be opened in the coming days, but there is no way to predict at this time if that will happen.
“It’s all based on the flow of the river and the height of the water,” said Orrock. “There are a lot of factors. If they increase the outflow from Nimbus, if they increase from farther north and depending on the storm that has already started, there is a possibility.”
The gauge at I Street on the Sacramento River had to reach 29.87 feet before the Sacramento Weir was opened.
Completed a century ago, the Sacramento Weir is 1,920 feet long. It consists of 48 gates, each gate with 38 vertical teeth that are a foot wide and 6 feet long.
The weir is located about 4 miles upstream of the Tower Bridge, about 2 miles upstream from the mouth of the American River. The weir diverts river floodwaters west down the mile-long Sacramento bypass to the Yolo bypass.
That 'atmospheric river' heading toward Northern California? Here's an explanation
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments