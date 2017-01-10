Gates open on Sacramento Weir as wind, blizzard, avalanche dangers rise

0:40 High water on the Sacramento River near Garden Highway Pause

1:04 Crowd waits for Sacramento flood relief gates to open

0:47 See the ‘rooster tail’ made by water spilling over Lake Wildwood dam

1:03 Sacramento braces for megastorm

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"

3:28 January 1997 Northern California flood: Broken levees, mudslides, homes under water

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

0:15 American River bike trail flooded in some areas

0:55 Flying into Sacramento International Airport the day after storm