Gates open on Sacramento Weir as wind, blizzard, avalanche dangers rise

Here’s the latest on the Sacramento area storms on Tuesday.
Highway 50 reopens, Interstate 80 remains closed as blizzard persists
8:48 a.m.:
Traffic is moving again on Highway 50 in the Sierra Nevada after officials reported avalanche worries had been alleviated.
Vehicles still must have chains on their tires from near Kyburz to Meyers. Snow has been falling all morning in the Sierra.
Interstate 80 is still closed down due to heavy, blowing snow in blizzard conditions. Caltrans has escorted fuel trucks into snowy Truckee.
The National Weather Service notes that in the last 24 hours 2-to-3 feet of snow has fallen in the Sierra. At Sierra-at-Tahoe along Highway 50, a total of 26 inches has fallen, while on I-80 at Squaw Valley ski resort a total of 27 inches has fallen.
Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski resorts are closed for the day. Heavy snowfall and high winds are reported at the resorts.
Highway 128 in Yolo closed due to road damage
8:03 a.m.:
Highway 128 in Yolo County is closed due to roadway damage from storms.
Caltrans said that the highway is closed from 6.4 miles east of Geyserville in Sonoma County to 3.2 miles west of Winters in Yolo County.
One especially obvious washout occurred west of Winters, where the asphalt roadway was suspended over a small gully.
Another snow day for students in Tahoe
7:45 a.m.:
Tahoe and Truckee schools will be closed Tuesday due to harsh weather.
The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and the Lake Tahoe Unified School District announced on their websites that all schools and offices will be closed for the day.
According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard warning is in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area.
High winds to howl Tuesday in Sacramento, Sierra Nevada
7:30 a.m.:
Along with heavy rain during the evening commute, look for high winds in the Sacramento region as a strong Pacific storm buffets the region.
A high wind warning has been issued for Sacramento and Yolo counties. Vehicles that have a high profile from the road surface are advised not to travel along the Interstate 80 causeway between Sacramento and Davis.
The National Weather Service is predicting winds from 23 to 31 mph in the Sacramento region. Gusts could blow as high as 46 mph Tuesday night.
In the Sierra Nevada, the wind is expected to howl. Gusts of 50 mph are forecast for the lower elevations and gusts of 65 mph or greater could blow at the higher elevations.
Blizzard, avalanche dangers in Sierra Nevada
7:10 a.m.:
Blizzard conditions developed overnight in the Sierra Nevada above 5,000-feet elevation. The National Weather Service reported zero visibility with heavy and blowing snow.
Interstate 80 was closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to reduced visibility. Highway 50 was being held for avalanche control measures from Twin Bridges to Meyers.
Avalanche, blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. The blizzard warning notes that through Thursday morning, 5 to 10 feet of snow could fall above 7,000 feet elevation. At Lake Tahoe, 3 to 7 feet could accumulate.
The forecast for the Truckee area for the next couple of days from the NWS:
Tuesday: Snow before 10am, then rain and snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow before 10am. High near 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 13 to 19 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1am. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow after 1am. Low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow. Temperature falling to around 20 by 5pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Wednesday night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Forecast calls for heavy rain in Sacramento
6:50 a.m.:
Another Pacific storm is moving across the area on Tuesday, dropping more rain on Sacramento.
Wind and rain have increased across interior Northern California. The National Weather Service is predicting precipitation will continue in the Sacramento region throughout the day. A wind warning is expected for after 10 a.m., as gusts reach as high as 43 mph.
The NWS is predicting up to two inches of rain in the valley and 3-to-6 inches of rain in the foothills.
After the break in the storms in Monday, widespread small river and stream flooding will become more of a possibility tonight, according to the weather service.
Here comes the next #AtmosphericRiver! Continued flooding, Sierra blizzards, and strong winds today into Wednesday #cawx #CAStorm #CAFlood pic.twitter.com/UD7b0FmqQZ— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 10, 2017
The detailed forecast for the Sacramento region for the next couple of days from the NWS:
Tuesday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 54. Windy, with a south southeast wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers likely after 10pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 47. Windy, with a south wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Weir opens for first time in decade
6:15 a.m.:
Seven gates on the Sacramento Weir opened Tuesday morning to relieve pressure on levees downstream.
Department of Water Resources crews opened seven gates between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. The opening of the weir has not happened in at least a decade.
“The gates popped right open,” said DWR spokesman Chris Orrock. “A couple of them stuck a little bit to start with but they had no problems getting them open.”
It is possible that more gates could be opened in the coming days, but there is no way to predict at this time if that will happen.
“It’s all based on the flow of the river and the height of the water,” said Orrock. “There are a lot of factors. If they increase the outflow from Nimbus, if they increase from farther north and depending on the storm that has already started, there is a possibility.”
The gauge at I Street on the Sacramento River had to reach 29.87 feet before the Sacramento Weir was opened.
Completed a century ago, the Sacramento Weir is 1,920 feet long. It consists of 48 gates, each gate with 38 vertical teeth that are a foot wide and 6 feet long.
The weir is located about 4 miles upstream of the Tower Bridge, about 2 miles upstream from the mouth of the American River. The weir diverts river floodwaters west down the mile-long Sacramento bypass to the Yolo bypass.
