Breitbart editor back at UC Davis following canceled speech

A day after the UC Davis College Republicans group canceled a controversial speaking event, citing concerns about angry protesters, one of the figures at the center of that controversy was back on campus for a march and counter-protest.
About 100 people were gathered on the campus quad as of 2 p.m. Saturday – a mix of people holding banners that said “Trump” and “Don’t Tread on Me,” along with protestors and onlookers.
The march was slated to feature Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who had just shown up, and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli. Their appearance Friday night on campus was canceled after College Republicans consulted with police and said they felt the situation was too tense to continue.
Yiannopoulos, dressed in black and red, stood on a picnic table outside Memorial Union to decry the cancellation of his speech. “They can’t stop us,” he said. “They can't stop us electing the president we want, wearing the clothes we want, using the language we want.”
He was quickly tailed by a crowd chanting, “U.S.A U.S.A.” Protestors stood on a picnic table with their own megaphone, periodically interrupting Milos with comments about respecting diversity.
Yiannopoulos was invited to visit campus as part of his nationwide college tour, during which he has denounced Islam and called feminism a “war on men.” He is popular with the so-called “alt right” movement, an offshoot of conservatism that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism. On prior stops of the tour, organizers or campus administrators sometimes have canceled his appearance due to security concerns. A bomb threat arose during Yiannopoulos’s visit to Florida Atlantic University in October.
Shkreli is the hedge-fund founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals who made headlines in 2015 for raising the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent. He has been charged with securities fraud and is free on $5 million bail.
The duo was set to speak at the Sciences Lecture Hall Friday evening. Protestors started gathering two hours before its start with signs alluding to hate speech and fascism. As the evening continued, roughly 150 protestors gathered in front of the hall’s entrance, chanting and picketing as ticket holders waited to be let into the hall.
The campus organizers called off the event shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and made an announcement on social media, stating that they would “not stand for the regressive left perpetuating violence, censoring speech, and spreading hate.” The group said it made the decision to cancel on advice from the UC Davis Police Department and campus administration.
“We advised them that it would not be possible to continue safely,” said Andy Fell, public information officer for the department. “The protest was becoming increasingly rowdy and antagonistic. We felt it wouldn’t be possible or feasible to get the ticketed attendees into the venue and get their bags checked. ... It couldn’t continue without further escalation.”
Fell said the situation was tense, but there was no violence. No weapons were seized and no windows were broken. Conservative news site Breitbart’s accounts of the event include “hammers, smashed windows and barricades being torn away.”
One protestor was arrested inside of the venue prior to the event, Fell said.
Ed Costantini, professor emeritus of political science at UC Davis, said Friday night’s events raise an important question about free speech.
“On the one hand, from a free speech perspective, it’s appropriate to have controversial speakers,” he said. “On the other hand, it’s also appropriate to protest those speakers. The rub comes when the protest prevents the speakers from speaking.”
The scenario changes, though, when the content of the speech being protested falls under the criteria for hate speech, at which point it is no longer protected by the First Amendment, Costantini said.
“There is certain speech that is not protected by the First Amendment, and that includes hate speech – and the definition of that has to do with inciting action that’s unlawful, specifically,” he said. “Offensive speech, per se, is protected by the First Amendment.”
