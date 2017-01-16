Thousands march for civil rights, racial unity on MLK Day in Sacramento

A crowd of thousands poured out from the Sacramento City College Campus Monday morning, chins high and arms locked as they began the annual Martin Luther King day march from Land Park to downtown.
The morning began with a pep talk at the heart of campus, where radio personalities, event organizers and elected officials, including Congresswoman Doris Matsui and Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg, rallied attendees as they sipped coffee and claimed their "walk with me" tee shirts.
This year's event took on an impassioned political tone, with many speakers emphasizing the need to continue promoting civil rights under the incoming Trump administration. Some held "love trumps hate" signs, and wore shirts promoting social causes.
"In a few days it's going to feel like the highest offices in the land don't want us to be unified, don't want us to be strong," said Damien Barling of KHTK on the microphone. "But we can tell them, like we did eight years ago, 'Yes we can'."
The crowd was joined just after 9 a.m. by the "extra mile" marchers, who began earlier at the Oak Park Community Center. A separate march, organized by a different group, occurred simultaneously in north Sacramento.
Vincene Jones, a volunteer coordinator for the downtown march and longtime Sacramento community organizer, said she expected about 25,000 people for the main event, which finishes with an expo at the Sacramento Convention Center.
"The diversity continues to grow and the numbers are larger, she said. "Regardless of what is happening in the political climate, Sacramento sticks together."
The march was sponsored by dozens of organizations including KCRA, Sacramento Regional Transit, and the Sierra Health Foundation.
"Walk with joy. Walk with purpose. Hold on to one another," Steinberg said as the crowds departed. "Let's make 2017 the year where we take care of all the people who need us, and never let anyone divide us as a community."
In the north Sacramento march, about about 300 students, parents and community members took to the streets of Del Paso Heights Monday morning in memory of Martin Luther King. They opted not to join the traditional downtown parade from city college to convention center, saying theirs is not a parade, it's a march against racial profiling, lack of neighborhood jobs for young people, potential loss of health care now available under the Affordable Care Act and sometimes strained relationships with police.
"Today is about an agenda to move ourselves forward,” said Grant High Principal Darris Hinson, a 1988 graduate of the high school. “We're not going to a celebration downtown... we're going to walk around our own community. We have to build Del Paso Heights."
Sammy Caiola: 916-321-1636, @SammyCaiola
Comments