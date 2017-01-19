McKinley Village development will add traffic, but city says that’s OK

0:33 Sacramento storm aftermath snarls traffic Pause

0:18 See the view from the bottom of Grass Valley’s massive sinkhole

2:47 Grass Valley sinkhole, day-by-day, from Jan. 11-17

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

1:46 Tree crushes two cars

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

0:31 'Sometimes the new guy gets stuck'

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort