Rescue raccoons from flooded bypass? No need, experts say

0:33 Sacramento storm aftermath snarls traffic Pause

1:23 Downed tree crushes midtown home

1:54 A look at remaining storms heading our way and how they measure up to the first round

2:47 Grass Valley sinkhole, day-by-day, from Jan. 11-17

0:18 See the view from the bottom of Grass Valley’s massive sinkhole

1:04 Flooded Yolo Bypass is simply striking at sunset

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change