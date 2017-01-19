Sacramento council approves program to train police to deal with mentally ill

Sacramento City Council members on Thursday unanimously approved giving all Sacramento police officers a week of training to better deal with people with mental illness.
The 40 hours of crisis-intervention training will be given first to front-line patrol officers and dispatchers who are most likely to encounter mentally ill people during daily duty.
The department has about 250 patrol officers and 60 dispatchers that the it hopes to send to the training by the end of the year, said Capt. Mark Greenleee. Other sworn officers will follow, with the full department of about 750 officers to be trained in about two years, he said.
The training will cost about $750,000. The department intends to look for grants, but Mayor Darrell Steinberg said earlier in the week that he would seek city funding if necessary.
“There is a great sense of urgency in improving Sacramento,” Steinberg said. “Let's get going.”
Crisis Intervention Team, or CIT, training is widely used across the United States, and teaches officers to recognize and de-escalate situations with noncompliant or difficult people. Currently, Sacramento police take an eight-hour “awareness” version, according to police spokesman Sgt. Bryce Heinlein.
Speakers at Thursday's meeting stressed that the training was created to be part of a larger de-escalation and prevention program that includes ensuring that mental health services are available, and that officers have a place to take people experiencing a crisis other than to jails or emergency rooms.
Many community members spoke in support of the plan, including police reform groups that have pushed for greater transparency and accountability in the department.
“I hope that what we are about to do is take the humane approach moving forward to truly de-escalate,” said attorney and activist Mark Harris during public comments.
Harris came to the meeting holding a white envelope that contained the personal effects of Jerome Dazion Flenaugh, a mentally-ill homeless man who was killed by police in April after an encounter that went from calm to violent in minutes. He said police had just released the belongings, and he was taking them to Flenaugh's family on Friday.
Last week, police released video and audio of the Flenaugh incident and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office released findings that the three officers involved acted lawfully. That shooting – along with the July shooting of Jospeh Mann, another mentally ill homeless man whose encounter with police escalated quickly and ended fatally – have led to a series of police reforms in recent months.
Councilman Jeff Harris said the crisis training would be “money well spent ... It goes both ways: It protects not only the community but the police as well.”
