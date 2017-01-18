Sacramento mayor wants officers to spend a week learning how to approach mentally ill

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language) Pause

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

0:32 Newly released video shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

2:41 Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language)

0:41 Remembering Lt. Col. Ira S. Eadie, U-2 spy plane pilot out of Beale

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

0:51 Brother of a Sacramento man killed by police officers speaks out after seeing incident video