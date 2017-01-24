Ski patrol member at Squaw Valley killed during avalanche control measures

A ski patrol member was killed Tuesday morning during avalanche control activities at Squaw Valley.
The Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows resort said the fatal incident happened at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday. The male ski patroller was a resort employee.
An investigation is under way and additional information was to be provided at a later time, the resort said in a news release.
“The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected,” the news release stated.
Squaw Valley will be closed Tuesday. Alpine Meadows will be open.
