Local

January 24, 2017 10:31 AM

Ski patrol member at Squaw Valley killed during avalanche control measures

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A ski patrol member was killed Tuesday morning during avalanche control activities at Squaw Valley.

The Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows resort said the fatal incident happened at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday. The male ski patroller was a resort employee.

An investigation is under way and additional information was to be provided at a later time, the resort said in a news release.

“The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected,” the news release stated.

Squaw Valley will be closed Tuesday. Alpine Meadows will be open.

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Driver crashes into big rig on Capital City Freeway

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos