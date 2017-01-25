A Sacramento aquarium? Steinberg wants to divert convention center expansion money to other projects.

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit Pause

0:15 Fire damages garage in Sacramento

1:11 Emergency crews rescue cars trapped on flooded road near Chico

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo

0:40 Driver crashes into big rig on Capital City Freeway

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann