Steinberg’s plan on homeless housing gets city-county support

During a joint meeting on homelessness Tuesday night attended by an overflow crowd of about 400 people, Sacramento City Council members and Sacramento County supervisors planned to vote on giving homeless people priority for federal housing subsidies in coming years.
But by about 8 p.m., dozens of members of the public who had signed up to speak were still offering their thoughts on a problem that has seemed intractable to many and that Mayor Darrell Steinberg has made a priority during his first two months in office.
The housing subsidy plan was championed by Steinberg, who laid out an ambitious goal to house 1,600 homeless people over two years by giving them federal vouchers and slots in public housing as vacancies become available through attrition.
Speaking to the packed room, Steinberg said that to make the problem of homelessness “demonstrably better,” the aggressive action of his proposal was needed.
“Our common foe is not a lack of heart or of goodwill,” Steinberg said during his opening remarks. “Instead our foe is inertia and the … pervasive beliefs that the problem of homelessness is just too hard to make a real breakthrough. I disagree.”
The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency has about 910 spots that open up each year when people move out of public housing or no longer need federal subsidies for open-market rentals.
About 70,000 people are on 11 waitlists for the vouchers and units, many waiting years to make it to the top of the lists. At a meeting with The Sacramento Bee editorial board Monday, Steinberg said that the lists were problematic because many applicants can’t be found when a unit becomes available.
He also said that people on the lists are asked to show they are “rent-burdened” before they can qualify for housing. Since homeless people don’t pay rent, that requirement, in effect, bumps them to the bottom under the current system. Steinberg’s staff said on Tuesday that among the 10 most populous cities in California, Sacramento is the only one with the rent-burden preference.
Under Steinberg’s plan, SHRA would prioritize homeless people over other groups on the wait lists. Currently, no priority is given to the homeless. Instead, priority goes to groups including veterans, the elderly, the rent-burdened and the disabled. Steinberg stressed at the meeting that his plan would not displace anyone in housing, or push anyone off the list who was in imminent danger of becoming homeless.
He said Monday that the preference for homeless people under his plan would allow enough flexibility to deal with individuals on a case-by-case basis.
Still, the plan was not without its detractors. During the lengthy public comments, many worried how those on the list would be affected, how critical counseling and services would be delivered to those who obtain vouchers, and if the plan was fair to people who have already waited a long time for housing.
Others said housing vouchers might not solve the problem because rental vacancies are so limited in the Sacramento area.
Jim Lofgren, head of the Rental Housing Association of Sacramento Valley, said his organization would “do what we can to help out,” but voucher recipients still would need to find a local landlord willing to rent to them.
Often, that means a landlord willing to accept a chronically homeless tenant without a traditional credit history and with the stigma of potential addiction issues and other problems.
Lofgren said the local housing market was extremely tight. Some neighborhoods have up to 97 percent occupancy rates.
“We’re pretty maxed out,” Lofgren said, adding that he supported the plan.
“We need you,” Steinberg told him.
Before the supervisors and council members looked at long-term solutions, staff members offered their latest update on three recently opened local shelters: The facilities have been open 26 times over the past 37 nights and have had more than 800 stays, including some repeat visitors. They’ve served 370 men and women, seven children and teens, and two people older than 80.
Supervisor Phil Serna said the county is readying to open a women’s shelter at Serna Village in McClellan Park that will serve 25. Steinberg said other shelters were in the works.
“While tonight we talk about the long term … we cannot ignore the crisis that exists every single day on our streets and on our riverbanks,” the mayor said.
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
