Elk Grove City Council appoints nonprofit director Stephanie Nguyen to fill seat

Nonprofit director Stephanie Nguyen was appointed to the Elk Grove City Council late Thursday, filling a vacancy created when Councilman Steve Ly became mayor in December.
Her appointment in the diverse city of 160,000 established what is likely the region’s first-ever Asian American majority on a City Council, joining Ly and Councilman Darren Suen on the five-member body.
Nguyen was among 20 applicants the City Council considered during a lengthy meeting. She is the executive director of Asian Resources Inc. and has lived in the city for more than 10 years, according to a city release.
She finished third in a race for County Board of Education in June. Heather Davis, wife of former Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis, won the seat.
Nguyen has two children and her husband is an Elk Grove police officer.
It marks the third time in four years the council has chosen to fill a vacancy with an appointment rather than seek a special election. That has prompted criticism from at least one local political leader.
“What is the price to pay for good democracy?” Fabrizio Sasso, executive director of the Sacramento Central Labor Council, asked this week. “The appointment itself is an abortion of democracy.”
City staff estimated an election could cost between $445,960 and $891,920 and would take place in June 2017 at the earliest. Council members decided on an appointment at a December council meeting because of the potential cost of an election and the success of previous appointments. Suen was originally named to the council in 2014 before winning a full four-year term in November.
Aside from Suen’s appointment in 2014, the council appointed Robert Trigg to the District 4 seat in 2013 after Jim Cooper was elected to the state Assembly. Trigg later followed through on a promise to not seek election to the seat. Ly won the Council spot in 2014.
Nguyen will be sworn in Feb. 8. Her term will end in December 2018.
