DirecTV technicians end strike as union, company agree to review employee’s case

The DirecTV technicians striking in solidarity with a former employee who they say was wrongfully fired will return to work Friday ahead of a scheduled meeting between company and union bargaining officials to review the worker’s case.
Mike Flemann, a DirecTV employee and vice president of the local worker’s union, Communication Workers for America Union Local 9421, said the technicians were given the news about 11:30 a.m. Friday and would be back on the job later in the day.
“It’s definitely a win,” Flemann said. “It went from ‘We’re not talking’ to ‘OK, we’re going to take a look and see what happened.’ ”
Installation technician Anthony Estrada was fired from his post Monday morning. The two-year veteran at the Sacramento-area DirecTV office said he was wrongfully terminated for losing a $300 meter at a job site back in December. The company countered his point, saying they looked at his entire disciplinary history when making their decision.
Estrada, along with roughly 130 technicians who install dish satellites with the company from Lake Tahoe to Fairfield, walked off the job site the same day and began to strike in front of the McClellan Business Park office, demanding the company offer him his job back.
Flemann said the technicians’ return to work was part of the terms for Estrada’s case to go to the bargaining table. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and will include representatives from the union and DirecTV, Flemann said.
Estrada said he hopes he will get his job back. Regardless of what happens, he said he appreciated the support from his co-workers.
“It didn’t go 100 percent the way we wanted to, but it’s still not over yet,” he said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
