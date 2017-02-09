No longer just the ‘916,’ Sacramento gets a new area code: ‘279’

The Sacramento region is about to get a new area code number to supplement it’s overburdened 916 digits.
The new number, 279, spells out C-R-Y, for what it’s worth.
The California Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday it is reacting to population growth and the proliferation of devices by adding the new area code number in September of this year, just before the 916 regions runs out of prefix spaces.
“The area code overlay we approved today will allow all customers to keep their current phone numbers, including their area code,” said Commissioner Liane M. Randolph, who is assigned to the proceeding. “What this does is add an area code, 279, to the same region now served by the 916.
“In September 2017, customers requesting new phone numbers may be assigned the new 279 area code.”
The 916 area code was created in 1947 as one of the original three area codes in California.
The 916 area code serves greater Sacramento, including parts of El Dorado, Solano, Sutter, Yolo, Placer, and Sacramento Counties.
For more information on the 916 area code: www.cpuc.ca.gov/916areacode/.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
