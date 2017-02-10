Avid Reader bookstore to move to new location on Broadway

The Avid Reader, an independent bookstore located on Broadway near Sacramento’s Tower Theatre, announced that it is moving.
Owner Stan Forbes, in a letter to patrons, said the landlord has chosen not to renew the store’s lease at its present location. He said the decision came as a surprise.
“However, because I am committed to ensuring that Sacramento and Land Park/Curtis Park/Midtown has an independent bookstore, I will be moving the store’s location within the same neighborhood,” Forbes said in the letter.
He said he was in negotiations with the owner of a building that previously housed an auto parts store at 1925 Broadway.
“I am working on a remodel that will give it the same feel as our existing store,” Forbes said in the letter.
The move, he said, is scheduled to take place Feb. 27 and 28, and all author events will continue as scheduled.
