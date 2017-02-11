Lake Oroville within 6 inches of top, increasing likelihood of emergency spillway use

The water level at California’s second largest reservoir crept to within half a foot of the top early Saturday, making it increasingly likely that Lake Oroville would start lapping over its emergency spillway.
Statistics from the state Department of Water Resources showed reservoir levels inched to 900.5 feet overnight. At 901 feet, water would begin running over Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway for the first time since the reservoir was built in 1968.
State officials had hoped to prevent use of the emergency spillway. While it has a concrete lip, the spillway leads to a heavily wooded ravine. Releasing water through the spillway would likely bring fallen trees, dirt and other debris cascading into the Feather River.
State officials, while warning late Friday that the emergency spillway might be used, reiterated their belief that the Feather wouldn’t roar out of control as a result. “It would be within DWR’s contingency plans and pose no flood threat downstream,” the department said in a statement Friday evening. “DWR does not expect releases to the Feather River to exceed the carrying capacity of any channels downstream. The releases would be on the order of half the downstream flood system capacity and consistent with flood releases made this time of year in wet years such as this.”
Officials said they expected flows along the Feather River, which runs through tiny Oroville, to reach about. 75,000 cfs. That’s about half as much as what the river produced during the big January 1997 flood that struck much of Northern California.
Two independent experts interviewed by The Sacramento Bee agreed with state officials that the situation posed no immediate threat to the integrity of the dam. But they also said erosion is an ongoing concern.
Earlier Friday, DWR officials had expressed confidence that they could avoid using the emergency option. Despite a huge pothole in the dam’s main concrete spillway that was discovered Tuesday, engineers had ramped up water releases to 65,000 cubic feet per second early Friday morning.
With rains letting up, and inflows into lake subsiding, they believed they could keep the water level behind the dam to below 901 feet.
But Friday at about 8 p.m. they had to throttle back the water releases to 55,000 cfs to prevent erosion along the side of the main spillway from “compromising” the power line towers that link to the dam’s power plant. Even though inflows have fallen to 95,000 cfs - or about half what they were about 36 hours earlier - the crippled spillway has struggled to keep up.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments