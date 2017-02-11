Highway 50 remains closed, eastbound I-80 reopens in reduced capacity after mudslides

Sierra mudslides have left Highway 50 closed Saturday morning, while eastbound Interstate 80 reopened overnight in a reduced capacity.
The closures occurred Friday on the two major Sierra highways hours before weekend ski travelers typically drive to the snow from Sacramento and the Bay Area. Though weather is expected to be ideal this weekend in the mountains - mostly clear with light wind - the last round of warm storms caused havoc by melting snowpack and sending a deluge of water down hillsides.
Highway 80 remains closed to westbound traffic and as of the last Caltrans update at 1 a.m. was open in one lane eastbound.
Highway 50 is still shut eastbound from Pollock Pines to Meyers. The westbound closure is from Meyers to 1.5 miles west of Kyburz, though local residents with identification are being allowed to use the westbound highway, according to Caltrans.
In the Sacramento region, flooding along the Cosumnes River watershed spread to Highway 99, where parts of the roadway and Dillard Road ramps shut in the middle of the night. Traffic is down to one lane in each direction Saturday morning, according to Caltrans.
