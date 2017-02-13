Local

February 13, 2017 10:30 PM

Evacuation centers offer shelter, kindness

Bee staff

Nearly 200,000 people left their homes Sunday as part of an evacuation because of the Oroville Dam crisis.

More than a half-dozen evacuation centers around Northern California opened their doors to not just people, but their pets and in some cases livestock.

Sunday’s evacuation order helped fill hotels in Chico and Sacramento and sent people to seek shelter with friends.

At the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland:

Which gained a grateful guest after he learned of its availability:

At the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico:

At Cal Expo in Sacramento:

At the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville:

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Boulders trucked and flown to Oroville spillway

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos