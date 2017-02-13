Evacuation centers offer shelter, kindness

Nearly 200,000 people left their homes Sunday as part of an evacuation because of the Oroville Dam crisis.
More than a half-dozen evacuation centers around Northern California opened their doors to not just people, but their pets and in some cases livestock.
Sunday’s evacuation order helped fill hotels in Chico and Sacramento and sent people to seek shelter with friends.
At the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland:
Oroville evacuation center set up at Yolo County Fairgrounds. #OrovilleDam #orovilleevacuation https://t.co/tKXfM7bvS1 pic.twitter.com/UYxQBa9Eqz— Felicia Alvarez (@Felicia__A__) February 14, 2017
Which gained a grateful guest after he learned of its availability:
Angel spent the night in his family's car before they heard of the evacuation center set up in Woodland. "It was very cold." #Oroville— Sarah Ravani (@SarRavani) February 13, 2017
At the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico:
Oroville Dam Spillway emergency evacuation center at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, Calif. #OrovilleDam https://t.co/GyYdIILIaB— Emily Bertolino (@EmilyBertolino) February 13, 2017
At Cal Expo in Sacramento:
We are working on additional details for the evacuation center at Cal Expo and hope to share shortly. #OrovilleDam https://t.co/oKuZr7LW5G— Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) February 13, 2017
At the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville:
We're set for donations tonight at #PlacerCounty Fairgrounds #OrovilleDam evac shelter. Thank you SO much to all who pitched in! pic.twitter.com/7yq4l8gnxe— Placer County (@PlacerCA) February 14, 2017
Comments