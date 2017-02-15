Oroville Dam: Crews race to reinforce spillway before storms arrive late Wednesday

Schools in evacuation area will be closed all week
7:00 a.m.: Schools in the evacuation area - Yuba and Sutter counties, as well as Butte County except for Chico and Paradise - will remain closed this week as families and districts return to a sense of normalcy. Most schools have Monday off as a scheduled Presidents Day holiday, so classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
Kevin Yamamura
Two days of rain headed for Oroville
6:25 a.m.: While nearly 100,000 cubic feet per second of water pours out of Lake Oroville, residents and dam operators are looking at increasingly cloudy skies in advance of two days of rain.
An upper high pressure ridge that has delivered blue skies to Oroville is giving way to a developing storm. The Sacramento Valley could see from a half inch to 1.5 inches of precipitation, while the foothills and mountains could see up to 4 inches of rain or snow.
The storm is looking colder than previously projected, according to the National Weather Service. That is good news for the efforts to drain a considerable amount from Lake Oroville.
The more precipitation in the form of snow means less runoff into the lake. The NWS on Wednesday is forecasting that snow levels will hover around 5,500 feet elevation level.
Bill Lindelof
Lake Oroville now 21 feet below lip of emergency spillway
6:00 a.m.: With evacuees waking up in their own beds for the first time since Sunday, construction crews are still dropping rock and other material on the emergency spillway to reinforce the structure before the next storm arrives tonight.
The state Department of Water Resources said late Tuesday that 125 crews are working around the clock to place 1,200 tons of material per hour on the spillway.
Lake Oroville has fallen to 880 feet as of 5 a.m., 21 feet below the lip of the emergency spillway, according to state data. State water officials continue to dump water down the damaged main spillway at a rate of nearly 100,000 cubic feet per second to clear space in the reservoir ahead of upcoming rain. They want to avoid lake levels rising to a point where water heads back over the emergency spillway.
The National Weather Service predicts that rain will arrive “mainly after 10 p.m.” tonight in the Oroville region and that it “could be heavy at times.”
Rain is also predicted in the extended forecast through Tuesday. All eyes will also be on snowfall in the mountains and whether the storm is colder than last week’s warm system, which led to heavy runoff from the mountains that helped fill reservoirs in the Valley.
Kevin Yamamura
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
Comments