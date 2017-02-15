Series of storms to start Thursday morning during commute

The Thursday morning commute in Sacramento should be rainy, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain predicted for Thursday should hit the Sacramento region from 4 to 10 a.m. Even though most of the rain will fall in the morning, don’t put away the umbrella because forecasters expect showers to occur all day.
Another rainstorm is predicted for Friday, but precipitation is expected to be lighter than Thursday’s rain event. About an inch of rain is forecast over the two days.
The weekend looks showery before rain returns on Presidents’ Day. The weather service is calling for at least another inch of rain from the Monday rainstorm.
The Sacramento region has received 4.95 inches of rain in February. The normal for the entire month is 3.69 inches.
For the season, which started Oct. 1, the area has received 24.31 inches of rainfall, which is 190 percent of normal for the period up to Feb. 14.
The detailed, seven-day forecast for the Sacramento region from the weather service:
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Light southeast wind.
Wednesday night: Rain, mainly after 4 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 53. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers after 10 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 4 a.m, then rain likely after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain. High near 57. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Rain. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Presidents’ Day: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments