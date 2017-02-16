State ethics watchdog approves $6,500 fine against Folsom councilman

The state’s political ethics agency has approved a $6,500 fine against Roger Gaylord in what is believed to be its biggest fine against a Folsom City Council member.
Before Thursday’s meeting, Gaylord agreed to settle a case with the Fair Political Practices Commission that found he had violated multiple campaign finance reporting requirements and made multiple cash purchases of more than $100 with campaign funds during his unsuccessful 2014 campaign for council. He was elected to the council last year in a surprise win that ousted four-term incumbent Jeff Starsky.
Gaylord said last week that while he did violate the state’s campaign laws, the commission overreached by fining him so much when he was running his own campaign with his own money. He said the laws are intended to force disclosure by candidates who rely on outside contributors.
Folsom real estate agent Dan McNeil, who filed the complaint that led to the investigation, said Gaylord should be held accountable if he wants to serve on the city council.
Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee
