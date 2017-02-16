State ethics watchdog approves $6,500 fine against Folsom councilman

0:42 Intense effort to fortify Lake Oroville continues in rough weather Pause

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

1:35 Crews work on patching a leaky levee at Tyler Island

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues