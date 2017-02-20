Possible norovirus outbreak hits Chico emergency shelter

Butte County officials are investigating a possible norovirus outbreak at a Red Cross emergency shelter in Chico.
About 20 people at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico have exhibited symptoms consistent with norovirus, including five Red Cross workers, said Butte County spokeswoman Casey Hatcher. The Red Cross workers have been taken to local hotels. The ill residents have been isolated from others at the shelter.
About 110 people are staying at the shelter. Many in the shelter are evacuees who do not want to stay below the Oroville Dam.
Norovirus is a highly contagious infection that often causes stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea.
Phillip Reese: 916-321-1137, @PhillipHReese
