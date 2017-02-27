Undocumented immigrants enter ‘survival mode’ in Sacramento as deportation threat grows

11:32 Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real? Pause

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

0:32 Sacramento police chief talks about key video

3:32 Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul