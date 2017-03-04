Over 1,000 prosters expected to show at Tom McClintock’s town hall meeting

A protest group expects to bring 1,000 people to a town hall meeting Saturday in El Dorado Hills that is being hosted by Rep. Tom McClintock.
Roza Calderon, executive director of the Indivisible citizens of California’s 4th congressional District, which is organizing a presence at today’s town hall in the Oak Ridge High School gym beginning at 10 a.m., said that she is expecting about 1,000 people aligned with her organization to turn out.
She said she has also heard that counter protesters from the Tea Party and the State of Jefferson may come. The venue at a local school holds about 1,600.
The school’s address is 1120 Harvard Way, El Dorado Hills.
Indivisible members gathered at 8 a.m. for coffee and donuts prior to the event, and last night held a sign-making party. About half of the group will go inside to ask questions while the other half remains outside to protest. A Facebook post on Saturday morning said that members of the group had met with El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini and the Sheriff’s office had provided tips and guidelines. Calderon said the group intended to remain peaceful and “not engage” with counter protesters.
Calderon said she became involved with the Indivisibles only recently after a highly-publicized town hall with McClintock in Roseville. Calderon said she was one of the first people “they closed the door on” at that meeting. With a background working the the Placer Women Democrats and the Placer County Democrats, Calderon has experience with organizing, and when she couldn’t enter, she decided to do something out front.
“I just grabbed my megaphone,” she said. She began leading the protest outside that event, and later was contacted by the Indivisibles asking if she would help lead the group.
Calderon said she thinks the Indivisibles are able to draw large numbers of people because the group is “inclusive.”
“It opens up a platform not just for the left side, but unsatisfied GOP people. It’s opened the door for Libertarians, even some State of Jefferson people,” she said. State of Jefferson is a conservative group that advocates for territory in Northern California to break away from the rest of the state.
Calderon said that those groups are finding common ground in dissatisfaction with McClintock that has been brewing since before President Donald Trump took office. For her, McClintock is problematic for the donations he takes from corporations and his desire to repeal the Affordable Care Act among other issues, she said.
“He has a lot of constituents in this area who are not happy,” Calderon said. “He’s kind of making it seem like we are these crazy people who are causing mayhem, but we’re not.”
Calderon, a 31-year-old geographer who lives in Granite Bay, said many in her group are “first-time activists,” and many are older than 55.
McClintock “has a lot of constituents who are senior citizens who depend on the benefits that Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act provide,” she said. “He’s been a problem for us long before Trump.”
