High levels of lead found in county correctional facility water

Water at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in southern Sacramento County has tested positive for high levels of lead and copper, but there is no immediate health risk, county officials said Saturday.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” county public health officials have advised the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department to provide drinking water that does not pass through the center’s existing plumbing, according to a county statement.
“Public Health is working closely with Environmental Management, the Sheriff’s Department, and Water Resources to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff,” says Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County public health officer. “Though some test sites exceeded the action levels, we consider this low risk.”
Children and pregnant women are most at risk for lead poisoning, which can cause delays in physical and mental development of children. But Rio Cosumnes does not house children or pregnant inmates.
