Four men injured in Oak Park drive-by shooting expected to survive

Four men injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Oak Park are expected to survive, Sacramento police said Sunday.
The men were shot after stepping outside of a quinceañera at a school on 33rd Street, according to police spokesman Matt McPhail.
The victims were transported to the hospital, with two men suffering from life-threatening injuries. By Sunday, all four looked as if they would recover from their wounds, though one victim was “touch and go,” McPhail said.
The shootings occurred at 7:31 p.m. Saturday in front of the Aspire Capitol Heights Academy and the Immaculate Conception Parish. By midday Sunday, there was no evidence of the violence the night before. Parishioners milled around the church’s parking lot, eating food and conversing.
Lourdes Gonzalez, whose mother and brother live across the street from the church and school, said when she got to her mother’s home Saturday night, police had taped off the area. Standing in her mother’s doorway Sunday, she pointed to where the alley between Y Street and First Avenue meets 33rd Street.
“That was all taped off,” she said, adding that a security guard was soothing the crowd from the quinceañera when she arrived.
“The security guard was able to calm the crowd really efficiently,” she said. “He got everyone inside.”
Gonzalez said her brother was home when the shooting occurred. He thought the car with the suspects came down the alley, she said.
No arrests have been made and police have offered no details about the suspects or vehicle involved in the shooting. McPhail said a detective team was at the scene Saturday night and is investigating. Because the victims are expected to survive, they likely will be interviewed in the case.
