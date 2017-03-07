McClintock tells undocumented student best path to citizenship is to leave U.S.

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery Pause

1:01 Truck hits utility pole, which then crushes parked car in midtown Sacramento

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

1:08 Driving to Golden 1 Center? These tips could help make your journey easier

1:06 Caught on camera: Robber at Stockton store aims gun at clerk

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devasted property along Feather River

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine