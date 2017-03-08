Water tower to promote Sacramento as ‘America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital’

Signage on a water tower that has heralded Sacramento as the “City of Trees” is being supplanted by a new message declaring the city “America's Farm-to-Fork Capital.”
The new signage on the water tower off Interstate 5, south of the Pocket area, is the result of a collaboration between Sacramento Vice Mayor Rick Jennings and Visit Sacramento, according to a Visit Sacramento news release. Weather permitting, the makeover should be complete by mid-March, with the farm-to-fork logo taking shape by the end of the week.
Sacramento was declared “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital” in 2012 with the support of many of the regions chefs and farmers. Visit Sacramento has led efforts create a national identity that highlights the Sacramento area as “a leading home of, and destination for, fresh food,” the news release said.
Visit Sacramento said it hopes the water tower will be the first of many Sacramento sites bearing the farm-to-fork logo.
“America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital is truly representative of Sacramento – it’s not just a slogan, it’s who we are, and who we’ve always been,” Mike Testa, Visit Sacramento’s chief operating officer, who oversees the Farm-to-Fork program, said in a written statement. “Our restaurants, our supermarkets, even our new sports arena support fresh and local traditional food. But for the America’s Farm to-Fork Capital identity to truly take hold, it needs to move beyond the traditional food scene and become a part of our infrastructure as well. We expect that the water tower project is a sign of more great things to come.”
Vice Mayor Jennings said the water tower makeover brings a “bigger paint brush” to the city’s commitment to the Farm-to-Fork movement.
“I want to make sure that everyone on Interstate 5 knows that Sacramento is America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital,” Jennings said in a written statement.
