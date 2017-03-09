Some say Farm to Fork is all wet when it comes to new motto for I-5 water tower

Dissenting voices were being heard on Thursday even as the motto changed on the giant water tower on Sacramento’s south side along Interstate 5 from “City of Trees” to “Farm to Fork.”
The new signage on the water tower south of the Pocket area, is a collaboration between Sacramento Vice Mayor Rick Jennings and Visit Sacramento, according to a Visit Sacramento news release.
Weather permitting, the makeover should be complete by mid-March, with the farm-to-fork logo already replacing the “City of Trees” logo that has graced the tower since at least 2005.
Sacramento was declared "America's Farm-to-Fork Capital" in 2012 with the support of many of the region's chefs and farmers. Visit Sacramento has led efforts to create a national identity that highlights the Sacramento area as "a leading home of, and destination for, fresh food," the news release said.
But not everybody likes the replacement. Among them, not surprisingly, is Ray Tretheway, a former city councilman who is executive director of the Sacramento Tree Foundation.
“I think the old words should stay,” Tretheway. “It symbolizes why people think so highly of Sacramento – because of its glorious tree canopy. It’s the best (motto) for today and for the future.”
Tretheway was on the council when another former councilman, Robbie Waters, came up with the idea of “City of Trees” for the big elevated tank. In 2003, Waters was driving past the big silver water tower, thinking , "How blah.”
Then he had the idea of turning the tank from what he called a “big silver blob” into a "Welcome" sign, telling motorists on the state's main north-south route they were entering the city.
He proposed that the city paint in large black letters on its southeast flank: "Welcome to Sacramento, City of Trees, " and fly a large U.S. flag on top.
Waters worried that his fellow council members would think the idea for the 10-story structure, a 3 million-gallon gallon storage tank, would be all wet. Instead, they embraced the idea and had a few tweaks.
Councilwoman Lauren Hammond suggested the "City of Trees" lettering be in green. Then-Mayor Heather Fargo suggested trees be planted at the tower's base to back up the wording.
Not everyone was on board right away. Sacramento Bee editorial writers, responsible through the decades for pushing tree planting, instead advocated that the tower to be painted red in honor of tomatoes, a regional crop of economic and gustatory importance.
“City of Trees” prevailed, however, and has graced the tower for more than a decade. Brandon Shimabukuro, a disc jockey for Hot 103.5, fondly remembers the slogan from the days when his mother would drive him to school on I-5 from Elk Grove to Sacramento.
“I originally thought it was the dumbest thing, but I have grown to love it,” he said. “I open my show every day with “Tree City, what’s poppin’?”
He said the reaction to the tank motto change on his social media posts has been negative.
“People are in shock,” said Shimabukuro.
Visit Sacramento said it hopes the water tower will be the first of many Sacramento sites bearing the farm-to-fork logo.
"America's Farm-to-Fork Capital is truly representative of Sacramento - it's not just a slogan, it's who we are, and who we've always been," Mike Testa, Visit Sacramento's chief operating officer who oversees the Farm-to-Fork program, said in a written statement. “We expect that the water tower project is a sign of more great things to come."
"I want to make sure that everyone on Interstate 5 knows that Sacramento is America's Farm-to-Fork Capital," Jennings said in a written statement.
But Tree Foundation executive director Tretheway said that Sacramento is also the City of Trees. Once mostly marsh and grassland, trees were heavily planted when the city was goaded on by former Bee editor C.K. McClatchy to turn Sacramento into a shady valley city.
“In Sacramento County we have an estimated 4.5 million trees,” said Tretheway. “Trees cools things down, they are nature’s dust mop and save on energy bills.”
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews Bee staff writers Chris Macias and Tony Bizjak contributed to this report
