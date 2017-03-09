Some say Farm to Fork is all wet when it comes to new motto for I-5 water tower

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent Pause

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'

1:53 California Legislative Women's Caucus speaks out on 'A Day Without a Woman'

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen