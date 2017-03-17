Cheryl Dell retires as Sacramento Bee publisher; parent company restructures

Cheryl Dell announced her retirement Friday as publisher and president of The Sacramento Bee, ending a nine-year tenure marked by the paper’s sometimes bumpy transition to a digital-first news organization.
Dell, 57, announced her retirement in a letter to employees. Noting that she’s worked in the newspaper industry for 30 years, she wrote, “Simply put – it’s time.”
She will be replaced by Gary Wortel, publisher of the Fort Worth (Texas) Star-Telegram. The Fort Worth paper, like The Bee, is owned by Sacramento-based McClatchy.
Dell said her last day will be April 7.
A Modesto native and Sacramento State graduate, Dell came to The Bee after serving as publisher of McClatchy papers in Tacoma and Kennewick, Wash. She took on a prominent role in the Sacramento business community, serving on boards of such organizations as Valley Vision and the former Sacramento Area Commerce and Trade Organization.
“In addition to the things we’ve done together, I’ve been able to represent you as I served on several non-profit boards, attended literally hundreds of functions and, of course, as we formed our institutional views,” she wrote in her farewell letter to employees.
She added that she’s proud of the paper’s continuing commitment to quality journalism and the progress it has made in adapting to the digital landscape, including the growth of online subscriptions.
“Last year, our circulation revenue was double what it was nine years ago, and that is with fewer print subscribers,” she wrote.
Besides taking the top job at The Bee, Wortel will oversee regional operations at McClatchy’s nine other papers in California, Washington state and Idaho. The California papers are the Fresno and Modesto Bees, the Merced Sun-Star and the Tribune of San Luis Obispo.
Wortel’s regional duties will be part of a restructuring announced Friday by McClatchy. Publishers of McClatchy’s Miami Herald, Kansas City Star and News & Observer of Raleigh, N.C., will oversee clusters of newspapers in their geographic regions as well. The regional structure “sharpens our ability to move faster on both a local and national level, and underscores our desire to work differently to accelerate the pace of our digital transition,” said President and Chief Executive Craig Forman in a prepared statement.
The individual papers overseen by the regional publishers will retain their own publishers, according to the company.
Wortel has spent his career in the newspaper business, having served as Fort Worth’s publisher since 2007. He worked in a variety of business positions at papers from the San Jose Mercury News to the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press. He is a graduate of San Jose State University.
