Ranchers win $100 million in damages against Sacramento County in political influence case

A federal court jury on Tuesday awarded more than $100 million in damages to two gravel mining families that accused Sacramento County government officials of putting them out of business for the benefit of the rival Teichert Construction company.
After a day and a half of deliberations, the U.S. District Court panel in Sacramento awarded $75 million in compensatory damages to the Jay Schneider family and $30 million more to Joseph and Yvette Hardesty.
The verdict also hit three county officials with punitive damages, including Roger Dickinson, the former state Assembly member who was chairman of the Board of Supervisors when the county imposed a cease and desist order on the joint Hardesty-Scheider mining operation. The jurors found Dickinson liable for a $25,000 award against the Schneiders only.
Senior planner Robert Sherry, who has since retired, was hit with $750,000 in punitive damages against the two families while jurors awarded the Schneiders $1 million from county aggregate resource manager Jeff Gamel.
Gregory P. O'Dea, the privately retained attorney who represented the county, said he will appeal the awards and hopes to have them overturned by Judge Kimberly J. Mueller on post-trial motions.
In the trial that lasted more than a month, the plaintiffs charged that the county shut down the mine as a result of political pressure applied by Teichert Construction, their much bigger rival.
