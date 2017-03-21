Ranchers win $100 million in damages against Sacramento County in political influence case

0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento Pause

0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill

0:15 Caltrans official: 'Respect the mountain' during snow storms

1:41 Atmospheric river running high: How swaths of rain in Sacramento area will develop

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:40 Several popular American River Parkway sections flooded after massive January storms

0:50 With 'hocus pocus,' Jerry Brown optimistic about delayed Caltrain project

1:12 Does California owe taxpayers a rebate?

0:29 If California blocks Trump, it shouldn't expect 'preferential treatment,' congressman says