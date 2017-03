Quadruple homicide suspect an office technician at state agency

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute Pause

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

1:30 Sacramento stories: Rancho Seco nuclear plant protest (March 1979)

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

1:00 Check out what the Sacramento Kings are building next to Golden 1 Center

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening