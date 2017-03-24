Quadruple homicide suspect an office technician at state agency

The man arrested in connection with a quadruple homicide Thursday in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood is an employee of the California Employment Development Department, officials with the state department said in an email Friday.
Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, 56, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail early Friday, held on four counts of murder. He is suspected of killing four people, including two children, who were found by Sacramento Police Department officers Thursday morning in a home in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.
Quadruple homicide shakes quiet South Land Park neighborhood
Officers did not confirm the relationship of the deceased to Vasquez-Oliva. The names of the dead were not released by the coroner’s office as of Friday afternoon. Property records list a Angelique N. Vasquez, 45, as living in the 35th Avenue home. The Bee’s state worker salary database shows a woman by the same name has worked at the EDD since 2007. Most recently, she is listed as a personnel technician.
“Even though an arrest has been made, this remains a very active investigation so only limited information can be provided at this time,” the police department said in a statement released Friday.
Loree Levy, a spokeswoman for the Employment Development Department, said Vasquez-Oliva has been working as an office technician at EDD since October 2012. She said he works in a non-public office and that the department is cooperating with investigators.
“As EDD Director Patrick Henning Jr. … shared with our area employees, our hearts and prayers go out to the victims, families and community affected by this horrific tragedy. The department has also made counseling services available to our staff,” Levy said in a written statement.
Vasquez-Oliva was detained Thursday by officers from the San Francisco Police Department in the area of Pierce Street and Golden Gate Avenue, near the city’s iconic “painted ladies,” a row of colorful Victorian houses set against the downtown skyline.
Online records indicate that Vasquez-Oliva once resided in an apartment on Turk Street in San Francisco, not far from where he was detained.
Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department traveled to San Francisco to continue the investigation, the department said, while others worked the South Land Park neighborhood, near 35th Avenue and Gloria Drive.
Officers remained on the scene Friday, where a light rain fell outside the house where the bodies were found. Barricade signs and yellow police tape prevented most traffic from traveling past the ranch-style home.
Only those who lived on the block of 35th Avenue that was closed off were allowed past the “Road Closed” signs. An officer would lift the plastic police tape to let local residents to drive into the block to their homes.
Meanwhile, two large police vans were parked at the house where the homicide occurred. What appeared to be evidence technicians periodically walked from the residence down the driveway to police vehicles on the street.
A neighbor of the home on 35th Avenue, said a couple with two children, a girl 14 and a boy 11, lived at the house.
The case began early Thursday, when a person contacted Sacramento police worried about the safety of the residents of the home not far from the South Hills Shopping Center.
Officers responded to the house to conduct a welfare check of the occupants but were unsuccessful in reaching anyone. Officers then entered the home and found the four dead.
Vasquez-Oliva is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Department 62 on the first floor of the county jail.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets Bee Staff Writer Sam Stanton contributed to this report.
