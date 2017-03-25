As wildflowers thrive in south state, Northern California waits for big bloom

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening Pause

0:24 Springtime snow 'wet and heavy' in Sierra

4:00 Why tornadoes and thunderstorms happen in California

1:20 Here's how rain will develop through Friday evening

1:19 President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare'

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

1:20 'Cancer is Hilarious' blogger faced her fears

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'