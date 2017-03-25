With Trump in office, Cesar Chavez marchers move from “si, se puede” to “resiste”

1:19 President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare' Pause

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump

0:34 Take a 40-second tour of bursting flowers around Sacramento area

0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill

1:26 Sacramento Kings make NBA history, host eSports at halftime

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

1:49 UC Davis aide: Worse than pepper spray

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening