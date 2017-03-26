Women veterans working to get overdue resources, benefits

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed Pause

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful'

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins

2:15 Hear witness, police, describe pursuit and shooting of Dazion Flenaugh