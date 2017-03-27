Former Sacramento employee’s lawsuit against Councilwoman Angelique Ashby goes to trial

A federal trial was scheduled to get underway Monday afternoon in which a fired former employee of Sacramento Councilwoman Angelique Ashby claims the city violated the Family Medical Leave Act when she was let go.
U.S. District Court Judge Morrison C. England scheduled opening arguments for 1:30 in the lawsuit brought by Sarah R. Novo, a former executive assistant to Ashby. Novo is seeking compensatory damages of more than $300,000 over the circumstances of her termination that she claims was brought on by the city’s failure to give her time off to care for family members that became ill after a toxic mold outbreak hit their Granite Bay home.
In her lawsuit, filed four years ago, Novo charged that she had been working for the city of Sacramento for nine and a half years as an animal control and code enforcement officer before she took a job in November 2010 with newly elected council member Ashby.
Novo said in her complaint that Ashby offered her a job as her management-level district director at $68,000. It wasn’t until she accepted the job, Novo claimed, that she discovered that she had been hired to a rank-and-file executive assistant position.
In a trial brief, Ashby denied that she offered Novo the district director job, and that both positions were “at-will, without civil service protections.” Still, Novo maintained that she excelled in the executive assistant’s slot, which she described as a de facto district director’s job.
“Great work Sarah, you are kicking ass,” Novo’s lawsuit said, quoting from a Feb. 13, 2012, text message that contained those plaudits from Ashby.
Difficulties, however, already had begun to set in for Novo. As early as December 2011, Novo and her family were dealing with issues relating to what she described as a toxic mold growth in a new rental home that she and her family had occupied in Granite Bay.
Novo claimed that her husband and their four children became ill from the mold, although Ashby’s court papers assert that the employee never told the council member “that her family was suffering any serious medical condition or that there was any connection between the mold and any such condition.”
Nevertheless, Novo said she took a brief sick leave a few months later to care for one of her daughters. Eventually, Novo said in the lawsuit, she began to suffer from “cumulative stress” on her own and that she “experienced heart palpitations, shortness of breath, fatigue/exhaustion, mental fog and an overwhelmed feeling” from having to move the family out of the house and into a motel.
Ashby told Novo in early March 2012 to take a week off to tend to her family’s medical and housing needs, according to the lawsuit. But on March 19, Novo’s complaint said, “Ashby stated to plaintiff that she ‘... needed someone who is one hundred percent, that you are not one hundred percent,’ and that she (Ashby) felt that plaintiff could not give this effort, (so) it was best to part ways so that Ashby could find someone who could give one hundred percent.”
Ashby agreed that she fired Novo on March 19 in a meeting in which she told the employee that she was being let go “because she simply was not dedicated to the job in a way that Ashby felt was necessary,” the city said in court papers.
A week later, Novo asked Ashby for time off under the Family Medical Leave Act and the California Family Rights Act, effective March 20. Novo said in the lawsuit that she was notified by the city on April 2, 2012, that she had been fired.
The city, Novo claimed, had been obliged to notify her of the provisions of the FMLA as early as December 2011, when she first told them of her troubles with the toxic mold. The trial brief filed on behalf of Ashby and the city said that Novo never asked for a medical leave of absence.
