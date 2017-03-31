Dirt roads, trails reopen in Eldorado National Forest after seasonal closure

3:39 Everyone's a 'POS'? Cemetery Sun says the song is really about kindness Pause

3:21 Auschwitz survivor Bernard Marks: 'I tell this story so we don't repeat it'

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

0:27 Protesters escorted out by deputies at ICE forum

0:58 ​ICE rally begins in Sacramento