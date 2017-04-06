Southwest Airlines adding new routes, new cities for Sacramento fliers

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America" Pause

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins

1:02 Happy 100th birthday, National Parks Service

2:12 Walking up Yosemite's famous Four Mile Trail

0:21 Here's how to prepare for the coming rain, wind and snow

0:38 Rain returns to the Sacramento region

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:29 A glance at preacher Joel Osteen at the pulpit

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra