Three county supervisors appointed to Lower American River Parkway Conservancy

Sacramento County supervisors appointed three of their own to the advisory committee for the Lower American River Conservancy Program on Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint supervisors Phil Serna, Susan Peters and Don Nottoli to the committee,. with the goal of protecting the parkway, often called the “jewel of Sacramento,” and promoting recreational opportunities.
The American River Parkway is an urban greenbelt that provides flood control and wildlife habitat and protects water quality, along with biking and walking trails.
“Overall the American River Parkway is one of the best amenities in the region,” said Dianna Poggetto, executive director of the American River Parkway Foundation. “It’s considered a blueprint for all the greenbelts in the United States.”
The parkway attracts 8 million visitors annually, Poggetto said.
The Lower American River Conservancy Program was established in a bill authored by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year.
McCarty said the program will bring the parkway new resources and development along with state funding. Local officials and citizens will help guide the effort through the advisory committee.
The advisory committee eventually will consist of two Sacramento City Council members, a Rancho Cordova City Council member, representatives from the state Natural Resources Agency, the Department of Finance and the State Lands Commission.
Three members of the public who are knowledgeable about the American River Parkway will be appointed in the future.
Walter Ko: 916-321-1436, @juntaeko
