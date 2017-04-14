Carmichael attorney suspended by state bar after sex solicitation complaint

A Carmichael attorney has been suspended from practicing law by the state bar after a client complained he solicited her for sex.

Emory Luther King Jr., 71, was suspended from practicing law for six months, according to a news release from the State Bar of California. King, while serving on the indigent defense panel in Sacramento County, persuaded a client to come to his house.

Once there, he solicited the 22-year-old single-mother for sex and told her further representation was conditioned on her having sex with him, according to the state bar. The client, who was facing three felonies, refused and left.

She then reported his alleged conduct to the indigent defense panel. King resigned from the panel.

The state bar said that King abused his power and harmed a client who had never previously been in the justice system. According to the news release, a number of factors spared him from disbarment:

“There was no sexual relationship. Also, King had no prior record of discipline in 30 years of practice, provided character references and demonstrated remorse by resigning from his panel role after being confronted with the allegations.”

California lawyers are required to live up to ethical standards imposed by the California Supreme Court and the state legislature. The state bar, an arm of the Supreme Court, investigates and prosecutes complaints against lawyers.