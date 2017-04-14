Sacramento Zoo mongoose lemurs welcome baby

The Sacramento Zoo’s pair of critically endangered mongoose lemurs welcomed a baby Thursday morning.
Lemur parents Catherina and Elmo share their exhibit with their babies Abby and Camilla, sisters born in 2015 and 2016.
Tonja Candelaria, zoo spokeswoman, is pleased about the newest lemur addition.
“It’s incredibly exciting. Any species birth is, but an added individual to a species as a whole makes a huge difference,” Candelaria said.
Like other lemur species, mongoose lemurs are found on the island of Madagascar and on the Comoro Islands to the north, according to a zoo news release. Due to extreme deforesting and slash-and-burn agriculture for cattle and charcoal production, lemur numbers have dwindled.
The last estimated count of mongoose lemurs left in the world is anywhere between 1,000 and 10,000 lemurs, Candelaria said.
The Sacramento Zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Mongoose Lemur Species Survival Plans. SSP is a cooperative breeding and conservation program designed to maintain genetically viable populations of animals.
The sex of the baby will be determined in a few months once the fur color comes in, according to the zoo. If the lemur’s throat stays white, it is a female, and if the color changes to a rust-brown, it is a male.
The monogamous lemur parents will carry their baby across their abdomen like a fanny pack until the baby is more mobile.
