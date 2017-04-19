Air Force releases investigation results on spy plane crash that killed pilot near Marysville

An Air Force investigation into why a U-2 spy plane crashed near the Sutter Buttes in September, killing one of its pilots, has revealed that the aircraft went into an “unintentional secondary stall.”

That stall caused the plane to assume a dangerous position in the air and prompted the ejection of the pilots. During the ejection, one of the aviators from Beale Air Force Base, Lt. Col Ira S. Eadie, died and the other was injured.

“During the ejection sequence, the instructor pilot and his ejection seat struck the aircraft’s right wing resulting in fatal injuries,” stated an Air Force news release.

The aircraft was assigned to the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, part of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base near Marysville, where the U-2 fleet is based and its planes are deployed to military detachments around the world.

The aircraft was conducting an “acceptance flight” training mission. Potential U-2 pilots are selected from the Air Force’s pool of qualified aviators to undergo three acceptance flights as part of an interview process.

The flights give potential U-2 pilots a chance to familiarize themselves with the spy plane under supervision of instructors such as Eadie. The mishap occurred during an “approach to stall” maneuver as part of the first acceptance flight for the unnamed pilot being trained.

“During the recovery from the stall, the interviewing pilot’s flight control inputs placed the aircraft into an unintentional secondary stall, which led to a sharp left wing drop and excessive nose-low attitude,” according to the Air Force.

“With the aircraft having departed controlled flight and rapidly approaching an inverted condition near the minimum uncontrolled ejection altitude, the instructor pilot commanded ejection.”

The aircraft descended and crashed. There were no injuries on the ground, but the aircraft, worth about $32 million, was a total loss.

“The purpose of this report was to identify the causes and contributing factors which may have contributed to the incident,” said Brig. Gen. David S. Nahom, air combat accident investigation board president. “This was a terrible tragedy, and our heartfelt condolences go out to Lt. Col. Eadie’s family.”

The U-2, a sleek black jet known as the Dragon Lady, became known for an international incident in 1960 when American Capt. Francis Gary Powers was shot down and taken prisoner after flying surveillance aircraft over the Soviet Union. The U-2 also gained fame for uncovering a secret Soviet launch site in the Cuban missile crisis of 1962.

Since that time, the U-2 has continued to play a critical military role, collecting imagery and electronic measurements on surveillance flights targeting terrorist networks in the Middle East.

The Air Force has long planned to replace the U-2, normally flown with one pilot, with unmanned RQ-4 Global Hawks, remotely controlled aircraft first deployed by the Air Force in 2001. The Global Hawks are also stationed at Beale, from which they fly thousands of miles to pinpoint human targets for armed Predator and Reaper drones.

The U-2 has been a point of pride for the Beale community, with the long-standing program also seen as an important economic resource for the region.