No. 2?! Sacramento topped by Baltimore in ranking of cities with ugliest people

For years officials have wanted Sacramento to be a top-tier city. Now it is: Sacramento placed second in the nation for cities with the least attractive people.
The city that boasts wide, tree-lined rivers, a handsome statehouse and a much-prized parkway is near the top of the heap for having the ugliest people.
Travel & Leisure magazine has released its eighth annual America’s Favorite Places survey. Readers cast 50,000 votes that ranked 38 cities across the country in dozens of categories, including food, culture and looks.
In terms of looks, only Baltimore residents are uglier than Sacramentans. Could it be too many doughnuts at Marie’s in Land Park? Maybe the California sun bakes wrinkles into our skin?
In a backhanded compliment of sorts, we got points for being active and having coffee shops. Thanks, Travel & Leisure readers.
Here’s what the magazine said:
“Sacramentans don’t earn high marks for their looks, but readers did give them an A for effort. They received a perfect score for being active, which is easy to do in California's state capital, just two hours from Lake Tahoe and Yosemite. Closer to home, Discovery Park, north of downtown, has 275 acres of riverfront forest and recreation fields. Sacramento also nabbed a perfect score for its cafe culture. Find the best brews in town at one of several Temple Coffee Roasters locations – the local chain has become a mini-empire of community gathering places.”
The list of cities with the least attractive people, according to the magazine poll:
1. Baltimore
2. Sacramento
3. Spokane
4. Charlotte
5. Milwaukee
6. Cleveland
7. Tampa
8. Atlanta
9. Memphis
