With so much snow, why is my resort closing, Tahoe skiers ask

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:11 Social Bicycles coming to Sacramento - here's how it works Pause 0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower 1:27 Sacramento Mural Festival paints the city beautiful 1:11 Couple arrested outside Roseville court 2:09 'Sacramento is the perfect location' to test autonomous vehicles 3:16 Go for a ride in a Google autonomous car 0:58 SUV crashes through Sacramento County Main Jail lobby 1:04 Col. Larry Broadwell, Commander of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing on crash near Sutter Buttes 0:27 Spring landscape in Placer County 0:41 Remembering Lt. Col. Ira S. Eadie, U-2 spy plane pilot out of Beale Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Want to conquer the moguls? Ski them like a professional using these tips from freestyle skier Jonny Moseley, who won gold at the 1998 Olympics in Japan. It's all about quick turns, but it takes more to master the moguls. Watch for a pro lesson. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee