Concrete sidewalks to replace worn-out wooden boardwalk in Old Sacramento

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 Voices from Sacramento's March for Science Pause 0:54 Singer Lauren Wakefield kicks off March for Science, and Doris Matsui speaks in Sacramento 1:46 See dramatic changes from 2015-2017 in Truckee River water flow 0:32 Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:56 Peeling and patching: A big Highway 50 fix needs fixing 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower 1:27 Sacramento Mural Festival paints the city beautiful 11:32 'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.' 2:42 From Elk Grove to Beyoncé’s tour, young dancer gets in 'Formation' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and old town business leaders say they want to turn the area into a bigger draw year-round – the kind of place Northern Californians will come to even when the in-laws aren’t in town. Tony Bizjak tbizjak@sacbee.com