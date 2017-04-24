A mentally ill inmate was dragged from a cell. Prison staff now may face punitive damages.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:50 Nandi Cain after being beaten by police officer: 'I can't sleep.' Pause 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 1:14 Voices from Sacramento's March for Science 1:42 Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened 0:29 Commute troubles on I-80 in Roseville 0:56 Peeling and patching: A big Highway 50 fix needs fixing 2:42 From Elk Grove to Beyoncé’s tour, young dancer gets in 'Formation' 0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower 1:23 Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs remembers the advice former first lady Michelle Obama gave him and other interns Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This is one of the videos filed in U.S. District Court in Sacramento in 2013 of mentally ill inmates being forcibly removed from cells inside California prisons. The videos were part of a legal fight by attorneys for the inmates to force landmark changes in what type of force may be used against mentally ill prisoners. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation