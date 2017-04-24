Rescue pups could soon be your only option at local pet stores

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Proposals would ban kitten, puppy sales at pet shops Pause 0:53 Sacramento City College pedestrian and bicycle bridge provides link to Curtis Park, Land Park 1:42 Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 1:12 Will it rain and, if so, how much during the next couple of days in Northern California? 0:54 Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren talks to homeless camper about the possibility of a tent city 1:50 Nandi Cain after being beaten by police officer: 'I can't sleep.' 1:23 Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs remembers the advice former first lady Michelle Obama gave him and other interns 1:41 Mayor Steinberg calls rise in homeless deaths unacceptable 1:21 Michael Tubbs on becoming Mayor of Stockton 0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A Sacramento city ordinance under consideration would ban pet stores from selling bred puppies and kittens but allow the shops to feature adoptable shelter animals. The change would bring the city in line with many other jurisdictions in California. A similar proposal is pending in the state Assembly. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee