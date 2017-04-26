Churches could become year-round homeless shelters under Sacramento mayor’s plan

Churches could serve as year-round homeless shelters under a new proposal from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Steinberg’s plan would allow churches and community-based organizations to temporarily house up to 20 people each in neighborhoods throughout the city.

The mayor, who has prioritized reducing homelessness, said Tuesday he has been working with Loaves & Fishes on the idea, which would require a change in city ordinances. Steinberg asked the city to come back within a month with those changes.

Steinberg has repeatedly said he wants to focus city resources on permanent housing and wants to give some homeless people priority for federal housing vouchers ahead of people who have long been on waiting lists. But he shifted this week when he said he also sees a need for more temporary shelter after city- and county-run warming centers closed in recent weeks as temperatures have risen.

“There is still this daily issue of emergency shelter and we don’t have nearly enough of it,” said Steinberg. “The homeless problem continues to not only concern me but in many respects in the eyes of many of city residents, it’s getting worse.”

Steinberg said he would consider backing the faith-based shelters with city money, as well as redirecting services to support them, though most homeless services fall under county control.

Homeless advocate Bob Erlenbusch said he supported the micro-shelter idea but was uncertain how many congregations would take part.

“That’s a heavy lift,” he said. Erlenbursh thought “a handful of the wealthiest churches” might participate, but it could be “unrealistic” on a wider scale.

Joan Burke, advocacy director of Loaves & Fishes, said if the micro-shelter plan is adopted by the city, her organization would reach out to faith organizations it already works with. She said the sites would likely be “simple emergency shelters” and each congregation would choose what, if anything, to offer beyond a place to sleep.