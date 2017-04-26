Parents won’t have to foot bill for kids’ stints in juvenile hall

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Parents of slain woman speak out Pause 2:29 Tiny house for homeless people better than 'bushes, underpasses' 1:05 How wet was 2016-17 in Sacramento? Here's the breakdown 0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall 7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts 0:54 Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren talks to homeless camper about the possibility of a tent city 1:14 Voices from Sacramento's March for Science 0:10 Earth Day -- From Sacramento to around the globe 0:41 Remembering Lt. Col. Ira S. Eadie, U-2 spy plane pilot out of Beale 2:58 Glide above Bear Valley wildflowers and waterways in Colusa County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

More than 200 people spent last Friday volunteering and beautifying the Sacramento Youth Detention Facility for Cesar Chavez National Day of Service, including muralist Anthony Padilla. The facility got a new Sacramento Proud mural and a garden, where the kids learn agricultural and construction skills in preparation for transition to the society upon release. Anthony Padilla www.kinetikideas.com