New Sacramento police chief will have a tough job in tense department

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:10 That's an impressive controlled blast at Oroville Dam spillway Pause 1:12 Somephone Siacksorn, one of more than 120 people jailed in Sacramento by ICE may be deported 0:20 Honor guard 21-gun salute in Merced County 1:10 Effort afoot to protect Sacramento's midcentury modern buildings 1:38 'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally 1:23 Hear the story of the Emerald Bay Bridge 0:50 Get to know 49ers rookie Pita Taumoepenu 0:18 Time-lapse art by Stephanie Taylor: Oil pumpjacks 0:31 Here's how to stay safe on the waterways 0:49 Rep. Maxine Waters cut off in the middle of her speech at the Democratic State Convention Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Interim Sacramento police chief Brian Louie was taken to task by council members during Tuesday night's City Hall meeting for failing to produce on deadline video of a police-involved shooting. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Council member Angelique Ashby were particularly critical. Video from Metro Cable Produced by The Sacramento Bee

Interim Sacramento police chief Brian Louie was taken to task by council members during Tuesday night's City Hall meeting for failing to produce on deadline video of a police-involved shooting. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Council member Angelique Ashby were particularly critical. Video from Metro Cable Produced by The Sacramento Bee